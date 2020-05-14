CERESCO – Ceresco Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and the Grand Chapter of Nebraska has awarded a $500 scholarship to Rachel Bussen, a graduating senior from Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools.
She is the daughter of Lorinda Bussen of Ashland and the late Steven Bussen and the granddaughter of Jean Smith, Lincoln, and Larry Smith, Ashland.
She will attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the fall.
The generosity of the members of the Eastern Star in Nebraska has made it possible for the members in Nebraska to provide funds to high school seniors across the state for the 2020-2021 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.