ASHLAND – At Monday night’s meeting of the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education, the board approved the hiring of two certificated teachers, as well as two resignations and three retirements.
Three longtime teachers are retiring: Shari Nygren, kindergarten; Jerry Wendelin, elementary media and Renee Kucera, middle school language arts.
Two teachers are resigning due to relocation: Clint Anderson, high school science and Shelby Anderson, middle school math.
The new teachers will be Tyler Craven, a middle school and high school specialist, and Megan Poell, assistant elementary principal.
Board President Karen Stille adjourned the regular session at 6:40 p.m. in order to go into a closed session. Board members present were vice president Ally Miller, Secretary Eric Beranek, and members David Nygren, Russ Westerhold and Suzanne Sapp.
