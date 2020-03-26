ASHLAND – At the March 16 meeting of the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education, the superintendent of schools was given authority to act during the school closure period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Jason Libal was authorized by the school board to pay claims, determine which employees are essential and take any actions necessary during the closure.
The school district has suspended classes for an “indefinite period of time,” according to a message sent to patrons on March 19.
In other action, the board approved a bid of $355,885 from MMC Contractors to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the elementary school.
The board also tabled action on the major equipment and furniture requests and Capital Outlay expenditures for 2020-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.