ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools administrators teamed up to report “What is Important Now” (WIN) to the Board of Education Monday night.
What is important now is the way the district is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the administration team.
“Welcome to our new normal,” said Superintendent Jason Libal.
The new normal includes an increase in the use of and access to technology to teach students at home, teachers coming up with new and creative ways to interact with students, keeping district employees on the payroll, distributing food to students and planning for the possibility that the 2020-2021 school won’t start on time.
Libal went through the timeline of the pandemic with the board to set the background. On March 7, several students from Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools were competing in a wrestling tournament in Fremont that was shut down part-way through out of an abundance of caution because it was revealed that the state’s first COVID-19 patient had been in the city days earlier.
Three days later, officials with the Nebraska School Activities Association determined that the boys state basketball tournament would be open only to family of players and coaches after a student who attended the girls tournament a week earlier had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Ashland-Greenwood team had qualified for state and school had been called off on March 12, the first day of the tournament. Libal said the administration decided to hold school on March 12 after learning that the student body could not attend, and in hindsight he’s happy they did.
“We didn’t realize that would be the last day we were together,” he added.
There was no school scheduled for March 13. Two days later Libal called off school for two weeks after a recommendation from local health officials. By March 19, classes were cancelled indefinitely, and on March 24 the entire school year was on advice from the state education commissioner.
“There was a lot of movement that happened in a short amount of time,” said Libal.
The district moved into a new mode as they adapted to the “new normal” of online schooling. When the closure was still in its infancy, the focus was providing enrichment activities. As the closure expanded, critical concepts and learning targets from the curriculum were inserted. A continuity of learning plan was required by the state education department after it was announced that school would not be in session through May 31, said Curriculum Supervisor Jill Finkey.
At different age levels, the method and form of instruction and feedback is different. Elementary Principal Teresa Bray said her teachers put weekly lesson plans on the school website for students and parents to see.
“It gives them kind of a snapshot of what their children may be working on,” she said.
Elementary teachers hold meetings with students via teleconferencing platforms, and many have recorded video lessons. In the upper elementary grades, links are provided for students to access resources for instruction and practice apps.
It’s not an easy task for the teachers to upend their regular methods and rapidly adopt new ways of instruction during a challenging situation.
“Our teachers are doing a tremendous job under very difficult circumstances,” Bray said.
At the middle school/high school, students have multiple teachers, so communicating during the “new normal” can be difficult, said Secondary Principal Brad Jacobsen.
Many teachers already used Google Classroom, but those who didn’t are now using technology to impart instruction.
“We’ve made sure all courses had some type of digital platform,” Jacobsen said.
Making sure the students receive the lessons and finish the work is also a challenge, especially at the high school level. Jacobsen has created what he calls the “non-engaged list” to keep track of students who have fallen out of communication. The administration makes every effort to contact the family, because it is important to stay in touch.
“The reality is, there are some folks that are really struggling,” said Jacobsen.
At every grade level, the expected end result is the same.
“The goal is to help them advance to the next course, the next grade level,” said Jacobsen.
For special education students, learning at home is demanding for students and parents, said Director of Student Services Kristen Fangmeyer. State and federal requirements still stand, she said, and she is proud that her staff has met all deadlines.
While communicating with families to amend the students’ Individual Education Plans (IEP), the staff identified new goals on which to focus during the closure, according to Fangmeyer.
“Somehow those needs are still being addressed and supported via technology,” she said.
The district’s technology team was put to the test to make sure students had devices and Internet access. Finkey said they sent a survey to parents and teachers to help identify families that may not have Internet. More than 100 responses were gathered, and the team followed up by helping around 30 families with information on how to receive free Internet.
“We feel over 95 percent of students we’re serving are connected,” she said. “Five percent is still too many, but in the scheme of things, 95 percent is pretty good.”
When the closure was first announced, the district’s food service team went into action to ensure all students were still being fed nutritious meals. Karee Nielsen researched grant funding to pay for the service, since there would be no lunch fees being paid, Libal said.
At first, the students were served once a day, but soon logistics proved difficult, Libal said. The kitchen employees switched to providing a week’s worth of lunches on Mondays, serving approximately 300 students each week.
In the beginning, the lunches were pretty basic – consisting of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They have now evolved to providing hot foods and some frozen options, Libal said.
“I think people really appreciate it,” he added.
By law, teachers are paid during a pandemic, Libal said, whether they work or not. But AGPS teachers are working, mostly from home, he added.
For hourly employees the district has worked diligently to keep employees on the payroll when possible and has asked staff to sign an agreement that guarantees they will return when the closure is over, Libal said.
Many hourly employees are working from home and some are on call. Staff that is hired for the entire year (not just the school year) is still coming to work every day.
“I feel good about what we’re doing
with our hourly employees,” he said.
Access to school facilities is allowed during the closure, but with restrictions, Libal said. Year-round employees and administrators can be in the buildings after signing in and reporting they have no symptoms. Memorial Stadium, the track and the playgrounds are all closed to the public, after recommendations from the health department.
The administration is optimistic that school will start as scheduled in the fall, but is prepared just in case.
“We’re keeping our fingers cross we’re back to normal,” Libal said.
If the government’s restrictions continue into August, the district may consider starting the school year after Labor Day, Libal said. The school year would either be extended or extra hours added to the length of the school day to make up the time.
Setting a date for the 2020 graduation ceremony has also been an issue. Libal said they had been looking at dates in June, but now have been told they cannot hold a ceremony before July 1.
Jacobsen said he is planning a video presentation on the day graduation would have been originally held, which is May 16. He may also incorporate aspects of the annual Senior Tribute into the presentation.
After the lengthy report, the board passed a resolution giving Libal some flexibility to during the pandemic to determine graduation requirements, how grades will be determined and credits assigned, whether summer school and other alternate learning opportunities will be provided and whether certain federal and state requirements had been met, among other measures.
“It gives us some additional authority for us to make some decisions as needed,” Libal said.
Libal said the fact that the students had completed the third quarter of the school year before the closure happened was a good thing for the district.
“By that point in time, a lot of content had been gained,” he said.
