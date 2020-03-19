ASHLAND - Ashland-Greenwood Public School officials announced their decision to close school indefinitely Thursday afternoon.
The following statement was emailed to parents and guardians of Ashland-Greenwood students:
Good afternoon,
With guidance from local, regional, and state health departments, we feel that it is in the best interest of our students and staff to now close Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools for an indefinite period of time. This is an extremely difficult decision that we do not take lightly. Safety of our students, staff and community continues to be our paramount duty. There are many factors that contributed to our decision - factors which change frequently. It continues to be our goal and mission to provide important and relevant information in a timely manner.
Please note the attached document/information related to picking-up personal items at both buildings.
Thank you, and stay healthy!
Previously, the school had announced it would be closed until March 27.
