ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Foundation has pumped more money into their scholarship fund, meaning more students will benefit from the hard work of this organization and the generosity from the community.
Foundation President Pat Timblin said they are giving $12,000 worth of scholarships for the 2020 graduates, which is almost $10,000 more than previous years. This is due to generous donations from the school district patrons and friends and their support of fundraisers like the live and silent auction during the annual banquet.
“It’s the first time we’ve had an increase like this,” Timblin said.
Previously, the foundation gave a total of $2,500 for scholarships. These were divided up into two $1,000 scholarships to students going to a four-year college or university, and one $500 scholarship for a student headed to a trade or technical school.
Now, the foundation will give four students going to a four-year college or university $2,000 scholarships. They have also quadrupled the number of students going to a trade or technical school who will receive a scholarship, from one to four. And the tech/trade students will receive $1,000, twice the amount of the previous scholarships.
“It’s something we really wanted to do for the kids,” said Timblin.
In addition to the scholarships, the foundation has two other main focuses. They fund teacher grants, which provide special programs for elementary, middle school and high school students that are requested by teachers. These programs fall outside of the district’s regular budget items. Timblin said the foundation gives about $10,000 a year for these grants.
The other focus is a big project that may take more than one year to accomplish. For example, the foundation gave donations over a number of years to the school district to renovate the elementary playground.
This time, the focus is the outdoor classroom at the middle school/high school that is located in the west wing. Timblin said they are currently getting bids for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.