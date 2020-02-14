SCIENCE FAIR: Sixth graders at Ashland-Greenwood Middle School recently held their annual Science Fair. These students were named finalists or alternates. Pictured are (front row, from left) Kade Brauckmuller, Matthew McConnell, Robert Wilson, Zoe Lindley, Paxton Beranek and Logan Fangmeyer; (back row) Jaxon Powell, Cael Smith, Noah Carroll, Gracie Hofmeister, Joe Greise, Megan Gerdes, Jacob Zalesky and Caleb Kaspar.