ASHLAND – The sixth graders at Ashland-Greenwood Middle School produced another sterling crop of projects for the annual Science Fair, held on Feb. 3.
Finalists and their projects include Kade Brauckmuller, Is it Worth the Cost; Logan Fangmeyer, Flooding Fury; Megan Gerdes, Whose Nose Knows Best; Joseph Greise, Video Games vs. Blood Pressure; Gracie Hofmeister, Disco Coop; Caleb Kasper, Fire Away; Zoe Lindley, Plants Powered by Water; Cael Smith, Going, Going, Gone; Robert Wilson, Density Matters; Jacob Zalesky, Antibacterial Wipes vs. Hand Sanitizer.
The alternates include Paxton Beranek, What Do Marigolds Like to Drink; Noah Carroll, Catchin’ Catfish; Matthew McConnell, Matthew and his Beanstalk and Jaxon Powell, If the Water’s Clean.
