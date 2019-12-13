WAHOO – During the holiday season, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has increased their December patrols to take impaired drivers off the roadways. Additional deputies will be on patrol thanks to an overtime grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. The enforcement period for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is from Dec. 13 through Jan. 1.
The sheriff’s department warns that driving after drinking is a choice and asks the public to choose to do the right and the safe thing: find alternate transportation, use a designated driver, or don’t consume any amount of alcohol if you intend to or need to drive. To help keep local communities safe, report any impaired drivers to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.
