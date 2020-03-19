WAHOO – There were a number of accidents reported by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department in recent weeks.
On March 8, a 2016 Lincoln driven by Eldon Stege was traveling eastbound on Highway 66 when a horse owned by Colby Digilio was in the roadway. Stege collided with the horse in the roadway and the horse was immediately removed from the scene for medical attention. Vehicle damage was reportedly $4,000.
Also on March 8, a 2011 Chevy driven by Brandon Swahn was traveling northbound on Highway 79 approximately .3 miles south of the intersection with County Road H.
Swahn was reportedly doing something with his cell phone and ended up driving off of the highway on the right side. He then veered over across the southbound lane entering the west side of the ditch partially sideways. His vehicle then rolled over after it entered the ditch at least one time ending up on its wheels in the west ditch approximately 54 feet off of the road way.
According to reports, the vehicle was totaled and Swahn and a passenger were both transported to Bryan LGH Medical Center in Lincoln.
On March 11, a 2001 Suzuki driven by Joshua Hoffman was traveling south bound on Highway 77 when he lost his driver side rear tire. The tire struck a 2012 Ford driven by Charles Earnest on the side door, activating the side airbags. According to reports, damage was $40,000.
On March 12, a 2008 Acura driven by Nicholas A. Baker was traveling north bound on Highway 77 collided with the rear of a 2011 Chevy driven by Alexander M. Harms.
Baker reported that he was traveling north on Highway 77 when Harms slowed down for dogs crossing and standing in the roadway and collided with Harms. Total damage reported to be $6,500 and no injuries were reported.
