KEARNEY – Ninety-one high schoolers from across Nebraska participated in the three-day All-State Vocal Camp hosted this week by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The camp, which concluded Tuesday with a concert in UNK’s Fine Arts Recital Hall, is offered each summer to help young singers achieve their goal of becoming members of the Nebraska All-State Chorus.
Students participated in group lessons, received audition tips and rehearsed for three days before delivering their public performance. The Crane River Theater Company also made a special appearance.
Area students included Ella Sparks of Ashland.
