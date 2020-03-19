PREMATURE END: The Ashland-Greenwood speech team gathers at the end of what turned out to be their final speech meet before the NSAA cancelled all district and state speech due to the threat of the coronavirus. Pictured are team members Riley Herring, Rachel Bussen, Eleandra Johnson, Reynee Goff, Malyss Cool, Annalise Ptacek, Katie Reisen, Eva Kellogg, Emerseon Lindley, Tatum Gossin and Nick Starns.