ASHLAND – The Bluejay speech team competed in Malcolm High School on March 6 and in Waverly the next day in what would end up being their final meets of the season.
The NSAA cancelled district and state speech contests due to the threat of the coronavirus in the state.
In Malcolm AGHS placed fourth overall. Elandra Johnson received fourth place in Dramatic Interpretation; Riley Herring, Rachel Bussen, Elandra Johnson, Reynee Goff, and Malyssa Cool received sixth place in OID; Nick Starns received fourth place in Extemporaneous Speaking; Annalise Ptacek received fifth place and Katie Reisen received sixth place in Entertainment Speaking and Reisen and Eva Kellogg received third place in Duet Acting.
On March 6 the Bluejays headed to Waverly where they took home the third place trophy. This was the last regular speech meet of the year and the Bluejays took that very seriously, said Head Coach Kelsy Cooper.
Herring, Bussen, Goff, Johnson, and Cool took first place in OID. Herring received fourth place, Ptacek receive second place and Reisen received first place in Entertainment. Goff received sixth place and Emerson Lindley earned fourth place in Informative Speaking. Tatum Gossin received sixth place in Persuasive Speaking. Starns took home first place in Extemporaneous Speaking. Johnson received fifth place in Dramatic Interpretation.
“It was a very fun weekend! Always bittersweet when we get to the end of the season. These kids have worked so hard,” Cooper said.
