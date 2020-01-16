OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood Speech season is underway. The first speech meet was last weekend at Millard North High School.
Riley Herring placed fourth and Annalise Ptacek earned fifth place in the Honors Final of Entertainment Speaking and Elandra Johnson finished sixth in the Consolidations Final in Dramatic Interpretation.
“The first speech meet is always very nerve racking. I was so proud of our kids, and I’m so excited to see how this season will go. We have so much talent on our team!” said Head Coach Kelsy Cooper.
The speech team has a new assistant coach this year, Maddie Schuster.
“I’m thrilled to have Maddie helping out this season. She was a great competitor when she was in high school, but she might even be better at coaching. She loves this activity and has already put in so much work with the kids,” Cooper said.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, Ashland-Greenwood will host the annual Oxbow Speech Invitational.
The public is invited to attend and see what speech is all about, said Cooper.
