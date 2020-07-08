ASHLAND – Drivers coming from Highway 6 into Ashland via Silver Street will need to pay attention, as the speed limit is changing there.
Last Thursday the Ashland City Council approved Ordinance 1180 to lower the speed limit from 35 miles per hour (mph) to 25 mph on a stretch of Silver Street from Seventh to 13th streets.
City Administrator Jessica Quady said the city had put up signs in some areas with the lower speed limit after the new bridge over Salt Creek was completed in late 2018. But more signs were needed, according to the police department, she said.
Council Member Chuck Niemeyer said there has been an increased amount of traffic in that area lately due to the popularity of the disc golf course and the opening of the new Ashland RV Campground.
“So I think the speed limit needs to go down,” he said.
The council also approved a measure to ratify all of the actions taken by the council during the April 2, April 16 and May 7 meetings, which were held by video conference. This was during the period of time when Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order allowing governmental bodies to hold meetings virtually, rather than in person, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the vote was just a formality that would “rubber stamp” the work the council had conducted during that time. He said he suggested the council take this action because there is some doubt as to whether the governor had the authority to allow virtual meetings.
