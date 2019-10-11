ASHLAND – St Mary’s Parish, 1625 Adams St., Ashland, is hosting their first annual Harvest Fest on Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
There will be a dinner, silent auction, country market with baked goods, music and games for the kids.
The dinner will consist of sliced smoked pork loin with au jus, country apple dressing, cheesy potato casserole, savory cottage green beans, autumn apple slaw, farmhouse classic cole slaw, homemade applesauce, rolls and butter and a variety of homemade desserts.
The Harvest Fest is being held to bring together not only all members of the parish but also all members of Ashland and the surrounding communities. It takes the efforts of all members of St Mary’s parish to make an event like this possible and they are finding that working together does accomplish that goal and that they can have fun doing so and getting to know each other better even though there is a lot of planning and work involved.
Members have reached out to other churches who host similar events for their guidance, and they have been gracious in sharing their information. Many have also attended other parishes’ events to experience their atmosphere and efficiency in serving their dinners.
