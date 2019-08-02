SAN ANTONIO, Texas – More than 375 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests recently attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas. Nebraska FBLA members competed June 29 to July 2 in 72 events. More than 9,500 FBLA members from 46 states, U.S. territories, and international chapters attended the conference.
During the conference, members participated in leadership workshops, competitive events, and toured San Antonio. This year’s theme was “Create. Lead. Inspire.” Nebraska members brought home 22 Top 10 awards.
The Top 10 award winners included Nick Starns, Ashland-Greenwood High School, Securities and Investments, Eighth Place
Top 15 finalists included Hayden Ernst, Andrew Meyer, and August Pope, Elmwood-Murdock High School, Business Ethics
National Community Service Award – Achievement Level (top level in this three-level program) included Kylee Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock High School
Gold Seal Chapter Award, Merit schools were Ashland-Greenwood and Elmwood-Murdock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.