ASHLAND – The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the community’s summer celebration, Stir-Up, has been cancelled for 2020.
Chamber President Bradley Pfeiffer sent out the message via email on Friday.
“The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce has come to the difficult decision of canceling Stir-Up Days for 2020. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our foremost concern is with the safety and wellbeing of our friends, neighbors, and visitors,” Pfeiffer wrote in the email. “We plan on the return of Stir-Up Days in 2021! In the meantime, be safe and support those around you. Help your families and neighbors, without putting them in harm’s way. See you next year!”
