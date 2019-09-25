ASHLAND – An early morning storm meant the Stir-Up Car Show was put back in the garage last July.
But it didn’t stay there long, as organizers immediately picked a date two months down the road for the popular event.
Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce President Bradley Pfeiffer said he and the other organizers decided right away they would find a new date for the car show as soon as the July 21 show was postponed.
That way, the trophies and other memorabilia marked Stir-Up Car Show 2019 could still be utilized, he said.
Sunday, Sept. 29 was chosen. The car show will begin at noon and end after trophies are awarded around 3 p.m.
Pfeiffer said they are expecting just as many, if not more, cars for Sunday’s show than would have shown up in July. That’s because it is expected to be 82 degrees and partly cloudy that day, and it is one of the last car shows of the season.
“Everybody gets their car out for one last time,” Pfeiffer said. “We could expect 400 to 500 cars.”
It is also the only car show in the area planned that day, Pfeiffer said, which could not only increase the amount of vehicles that show up, but also the number of people strolling along Silver Street looking at the classic, antique and modern cars as music plays in the background.
“Once again, I think there might be a phenomenal amount of people,” Pfeiffer said.
Last year the show stretched from 14th to 18th streets. Pfeiffer said they are moving two blocks to the west to fit more cars.
The car show will be paired with great food vendors and a craft show with a wide variety of things to buy.
“It’s a great way to end the summer,” Pfeiffer said.
Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on site. Cost is $20.
For more information, call 402-944-7402 or email TccNe@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.