ASHLAND – Shelby Stewart seems to have the magic touch when it comes to organizing craft shows.
The Greenwood woman has been putting together craft shows for area community events for the past several years. She began as a crafter herself, starting a custom gifts and home décor business with her mother-in-law, Vickie Stewart.
Two years ago she started organizing craft shows for Ashland’s biggest community events – Stir-Up and Hometown Christmas. The shows have grown quickly, Stewart said.
The Stir-Up Craft Show is a part of the Sunday lineup, created to provide visitors to the car show who are not necessarily interested in vehicles another option as they walk around Ashland.
“A lot of wives get drug along with the husbands to the car show,” said Stewart. “This will give them something else to do.”
In its first year, the craft show was held at the VFW Hall. Because the venue is several blocks away from the car show, this created some issues, Stewart said.
As a result, Stewart moved the craft show to the downtown area this year. It will be held inside on both floors of the American Legion Club and outside in the Farmers and Merchants Bank drive-through and in the former Metzger Motors lot by the Post Office.
“We wanted to bring everything together to make it easier for people to get to,” said Stewart.
There were about 25 vendors at last year’s craft show. This year, over 60 spaces have been reserved.
“We’ve more than doubled,” Stewart said.
Stewart’s workload grew as the number of vendors increased, so she brought in someone to help. Bre Greenwalt of Greenwood, a former event planner, is now on board to co-host the event.
The pair has worked hard to provide a variety of vendors.
“Hopefully we try and cater to everyone’s interests,” Stewart said. “There’s going to be something for everyone.”
That includes some of the hot items in the craft world today, such as crocheted items, jewelry made out of shotgun shells, barn wood décor, repurposed furniture, tie-dyed t-shirts, fused glass and wood/resin tables.
