SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Stir-Up Co-Chair Shelly Pfeiffer (left) has a special guest help her announce that the 2020 Stir-Up theme will focus on aliens, based on the notorious alien abduction incident that took place in 1967 when an Ashland policeman allegedly was taken onboard a UFO. In this case, the alien happens to be Stir-Up Co-Chair Cindy Walsh. The theme was announced at the Chamber banquet on Saturday night at Round the Bend Steakhouse near Ashland.(Staff Photo by Suzi Nelson)