ASHLAND – For the 12th year in a row, Ashland’s Memorial Stadium was rocking as 15 high school bands played, marched and even danced during the Oxbow Marching Band Invitational last Saturday night.
Ashland-Greenwood has hosted the contest since 2008, when Jonathan Jaworski, director of bands for Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, started the event. His motivation was simple – he felt like bands from smaller schools were not able to fairly compete at events that also have bands from large schools like Gretna or Millard West, due to significant differences in resources like student population, financial commitment and time.
“The growth of the event over the years shows that other directors felt the same way,” he added.
Also, many local high school band directors had stopped their marching programs altogether because they didn’t feel they could compete, including Wahoo Public Schools, Jaworski said. But with the opportunity to perform at a contest like Oxbow, they have restarted their program.
The contest was judged by a five-person panel made up of individuals with extensive background in working in smaller schools and with smaller bands. The Ashland-Greenwood Music Boosters work behind the scenes to keep the program running smoothly, and the school administration is also very supportive, Jaworski said.
Ashland-Greenwood came away with a superior rating for their performance. This year›s show is titled «World Tour,» and includes various styles of music from different countries.
The show starts in the United States with the title overture from the movie «How the West Was Won.» The second part of the show is made up of English music, including the chorale from Gustav Holst›s «Jupiter» (from «The Planets») and the Rolling Stones› hit «Paint It Black.» The next stop is Spain as the Bluejays performs the marching band standard «Malaguena» by Ernesto Lecuona. The show features soloists Logan Bivens, Riley Herring, Heaven Simpson and the drum line.
Jaworski said it takes a lot of planning to put on a marching band show.
“I finalized the music in February, and then Color Guard Sponsor Macayla Laher and I worked to get the flags picked out and ordered prior to school being out in May. Through the summer, I write the drill (field formations) for the band, and Macayla writes the choreography for the Color Guard,” he said.
It all starts to come together during Band Camp in early August. The band focuses on the fundamental footwork, and gets a start on the music and choreography. Once school starts, they begin to learn the show itself on the field, with performances at each home football game, all building toward the three contests in October.
The band performed at their first contest Oct. 12 at the Bennington Marching Festival.
“The band performed well, and received a Superior Rating for their efforts,” said Jaworsky.
After hosting the Oxbow Marching Invitational on Saturday, the band will complete the marching season at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association›s State Marching Festival at Seacrest Field in Lincoln on Saturday.
Drum Major Aidan vonRentzell leads the band this year, along with Leadership Team Members Eva Kellogg, Katie Reisen, Olivia vonRentzell, and Esmie Williams.
The seniors are Owen Bundy, Renae Busenitz, Connor Chapman, Gannon Clevenger, Riley Herring, Tori Holt, James Hopkins, Brady Horn, Cassy Jacobsen, Micah Judds, Emma Peterson, Katie Reisen, Olivia Rogers, Zach Schmidt, Archer Vogt, and Aidan vonRentzell.
“Having a large, talented, and dedicated senior class has really helped the year to run smoothly,” said Jaworski.
