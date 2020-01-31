ASHLAND – The doors will be open wide and the lights will be blazing for most of the downtown shops, galleries and eateries on Feb. 8 during the Ashland Sweetheart Walk.
The winter’s evening art walk, sponsored by the Ashland Arts Council, will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. With only four Ashland Art Walks scheduled this year, downtown business owners are hoping for steady foot traffic throughout the evening.
Lindsey Raikes, owner of Raikes Beef, said she hopes people will come out and support all of the small, local businesses that Saturday.
“We have a good amount of businesses participating this year,” Raikes said. “Most of our retail shops will offer a little snack or live music or a Valentine’s Day promotion, so people should pop on over.”
Some of the highlights from participating businesses include:
- Cooper Studio and Gallery: featuring several new paintings and a few “Sweet Treats” from Lynn Coopers’s kitchen.
- Gene Roncka Willow Point Gallery/Museum: special pieces for a lasting gift of art by Gene Roncka.
- Salt Creek Mercantile: offering a special Valentine’s Day gift box for sale that includes three or four goodies.
- Postscript: hosting Marjorie Parrott Adams, who will be showcasing a selection of antique papers from her private collection, The Parrot Collection. Window display also by Marjorie Parrott Adams.
- Jada Scott Photography: meet and greet with studio tour, snacks and beverages provided.
- The Olde Farmhouse: retail shop that offers farmhouse-style home decor and gifts for all occasions.
- The Gift Niche: offering a special promotion, 20 percent off anything with a heart.
- Blackwell’s Fine Supply Co.: featuring art from Theresa Rhodus.
- Raikes Beef Co.: featuring new custom cutting boards by local artist Birdseye Craftworks and offering a flight of chuck brisket sliders for $6.
- Glacial Till Cider House and Tasting Room: Live music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring Derek Dibber.
- Cheri O’s Coffee House and Ice Cream Parlour: stop in for a hand-dipped ice cream cone, sundae or enjoy a drink from the espresso bar.
Only three more Saturday evening art walks are planned for downtown Ashland this year: May 2, Aug. 22 and Nov. 21
“This cool community event will bring a little nightlife to Ashland,” Raikes said. “We hope for good weather and lots of people on the street checking out what makes Ashland so unique.”
