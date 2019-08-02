ASHLAND – Three members of the Ashland Rotary Club were honored with multiple Paul Harris Fellowships during a recent meeting.
A multiple Paul Harris Fellow is a Paul Harris Fellow who has contributed over an additional $1,000 in gifts to the Rotary Foundation.
The Ashland Rotary Club was honored to welcome two members who have reached the distinction of being a Paul Harris Fellow Plus-One – Chuck Niemeyer and Mike Wilson.
The club also celebrated Dr. Jack Cooper becoming the club’s second Paul Harris Fellow Plus-Two. He joins Dave Lutton in giving over $3,000 all-time to the Rotary Foundation.
The Paul Harris Fellowship is named for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary in 1905, to express appreciation and recognition for an individual who has contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation, advocating the foundation’s goals of world peace and international service.
In the Ashland Rotary Club’s history, past Paul Harris Fellows include Claude Lutton, Jack Reece and Russ Westerhold. Current Paul Harris Fellows are Craig Swerczek, Rod Reisen, Don Tweet, Don Fick, Father Gary Coulter and Ryan Worrell.
The all-time giving for the Ashland Rotary Club to the Rotary Foundation is $37,632. Half of the money donated to the Rotary Foundation comes back to Rotary District 5650, and half goes to the World Fund, which the club can apply for in grants. One hundred percent is used for Rotary programs, and only the interest is used for the operating expenses of Rotary International.
The Rotary Foundation is a registered charity that supports the efforts of Rotary International to achieve world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational, and cultural exchange programs. It is supported solely by voluntary contributions from Rotarians and friends of the Foundation who share its vision of a better world.
Programs the Rotary
Foundation supports include Polio Plus – a program designed to eradicate polio from the world. It supports humanitarians programs, including grants to fund club and district service projects and matching grants for international projects. The foundation also supports educational programs like ambassadorial scholarships, Group Study Exchange, Rotary Grants for University Teachers and Rotary World Peace Scholarships,
To find out more about Rotary contact Dave Lutton at Lutton Law Office, 402-944-3383, or come have breakfast at one of their meetings every Tuesday at 7 a.m. at Cheri O’s in downtown Ashland.
