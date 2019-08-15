WAHOO – The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reported four recent crashes, three of which took place on Highway 66 north of Ashland.
Austin G. Jenson of Walton was traveling Highway 66 on Aug. 8 in a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup owned by Chris M. Greenfield of Walton. According to the accident report, Jenson was about 2.5 miles north of Ashland and reported falling asleep. The vehicle went off the west side of the road and into the ditch, where it struck trees. The pickup suffered about $5,000 in damages.
On Aug. 6, Steven Grant Lunt of Omaha was eastbound on Highway 66 in a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer owned by Mac Containers of Omaha. He reported that as he was entering the curve about 3 miles north of Ashland, his left front tire blew. The semi left the roadway, traveled into the ditch and ended in a grove of trees. The vehicle sustained about $7,000 in damages.
The third Highway 66 crash took place to the northwest of Memphis on Aug. 7. According to the accident report, Steven Daniel Crawley of Fremont was westbound near County Road 7, when a deer ran in front of his 2016 Dodge Dart. The vehicle sustained about $3,500 in damages as a result of the impact with the animal.
Another crash on Saunders County roads was reported on Aug. 4. Amanda M. Schwartz of Valparaiso was westbound on County Road A at County Road 28. She lost control of her 2000 Oldsmobile and it slid sideways into the north ditch. It rolled over, landing on its top. The vehicle was listed as totaled.
