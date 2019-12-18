GREENWOOD – Three passengers are dead and several others were injured in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 80 near Greenwood.
Additional information from the Nebraska State Patrol indicates that at approximately 11:10 a.m. an eastbound Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control in slick conditions, struck an eastbound Mini Cooper, entered the median, rolled and entered the westbound lanes of traffic. It was then struck by a Honda Odyssey, which was traveling westbound. A westbound Ford F-150 was also involved in the crash.
Three occupants of the Trailblazer died as a result of the crash. Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, of Lincoln, and Erica Rafael, 15, of Lincoln, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Heidy Diaz, 10, of Lincoln, was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she was later passed away.
A four-year-old passenger of the Trailblazer was also transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. The child has since been transferred to Children’s Hospital, but remains in critical condition.
The driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and front seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln, were transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with non-life-threatening conditions. Bernade Escobar and Pascual Bernabe are parents of the youngest two children. The two older children are their niece and nephew.
Five occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Interstate 80 was closed for approximately five hours while rescue crews responded to and investigated the crash scene.
After preliminary investigation, troopers believe that the occupants of the Trailblazer were not wearing seat belts. All occupants of the other vehicles were wearing seat belts. The investigation remains ongoing.
