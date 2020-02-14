ASHLAND – The Ashland Rotary Club is a group of community members and business professionals who share a commitment to helping others. Founded on May 31, 1935, and chartered through Rotary International, it is one of oldest service organizations in our community.
The Rotary Foundation is a registered charity that supports the efforts of Rotary International, supported solely by voluntary contributions from Rotarians and friends of the foundation who share its vision of a better world.
Programs the Rotary Foundation supports include Polio Plus – a program designed to eradicate polio from the world, and humanitarians programs, including grants to fund club and district service projects – and matching grants for international projects. The foundation also supports educational programs – like ambassadorial scholarships, Group Study Exchange, Grants for Teachers, and Rotary World Peace Scholarships,
The all-time giving for the Ashland Rotary Club to the Rotary Foundation is $42,060. Half of the money donated comes back to our Rotary District 5650, and half goes to the World Fund and Global Grants; 100 percent is used for Rotary programs. The most recent grant of the Ashland Rotary Club was the purchase of playground equipment and a bike rack for the playground in Saber Heights.
The Paul Harris Fellowship is named for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary in 1905, to express appreciation and recognition for individuals who have contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation, and multiple Paul Harris Fellows have contributed over an additional $1,000 in gifts to the foundation. The Ashland Rotary Club honors two members who have reached a new level: Craig Swerczek who is a Paul Harris Fellow Plus 1 and David Lutton who is now a Paul Harris Fellow Plus 4.
Ashland Rotarians strive to live the Rotary motto of “Service above Self,” helping the lives of people in the Ashland area, surrounding communities, and throughout the world. To find out more about the Ashland Rotary Club contact Lutton at Lutton Law Office, 402-944-3383, or have breakfast at one of the club meetings every Tuesday, 7 a.m. at Cheri O’s in Ashland.
