WAHOO – A pair of two-vehicle crashes were reported on Saunders County roads last week.
According to a report filed by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, a Sept. 20 accident on Highway 77 resulted in damage to two vehicles.
Hanna Axmann of Lincoln was driving her 2000 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 77 following a vehicle driven by Darlene Kolterman of Colon. A witness reported that Kolterman switched on her turn signal to indicate she was turning east onto County Road L. As she was stopped to turn, Axmann’s vehicle hit Kolterman’s 2009 Chevy Suburban.
Axmann said she was concerned with a truck traveling close behind her, which caused her to look for a passing lane. She said when she saw Kolterman’s vehicle she tried to swerve to avoid a collision, but hit the Suburban instead.
Axmann reported $3,000 damage to her Camry, while Kolterman’s Suburban sustained $1,500 in damage.
A collision at an intersection in Ceresco on Sept. 17 resulted in major damage to both vehicles involved.
Mike Kyle of Ceresco told deputies he was driving west on Main Street in Ceresco in his 2019 Chevy Silverado K1500 when the collision occurred. Kyle said he preparing to turn onto First Street and attempted to turn in front of a 2017 Kia Sorento driven by Nikole Farr of Lincoln, who was traveling west on Main Street.
Kyle reported his Silverado sustained $10,000 damage, the same dollar amount of damage done to Farr’s vehicle as well.
