Unofficial results are in for local races in Saunders and Lancaster counties in the May 12 Primary Election. All precincts had reported in both counties as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
In the races for Nebraska Legislature, incumbent Bruce Bostleman of Brainard holds a lead over challenger Helen Raikes of Ashland. With 22 of 33 precincts reporting across the district, Bostleman had 5,674 votes while Raikes garnered 3,408. In Saunders County, 3,181 votes were cast for Bostleman while 2,403 voters marked the oval for Raikes. Both candidates will advance to the November General Election.
In District 25, which includes Waverly, incumbent Suzanne Geist has received 71 percent of the vote with 9,352 votes, while challenger Stephany Pleasant garnered 29 percent of the vote with 3,824 votes. Both candidates will advance to the November General Election.
In Saunders County, three districts are up for election. In District 2, four Republicans were on the ballot for the nomination to the General Election. Incumbent Doris Karloff of Yutan was in the lead with 235 votes after 100 percent of the precincts had reported. Challenger John Zaugg of Yutan came in second place with 189 votes, followed by JC Long with 97 votes and Chris Kems of Yutan with 50 votes. There were two write-in votes. Karloff will advance to the General Election. There were no candidates in the Democratic or any other parties.
Incumbent Scott Sukstorf of Cedar Bluffs advanced to the General Election in District 4. He received 414 votes compared to 247 for his challenger, Tom Slobodnik of rural Yutan. There were no other candidates in the Democratic or other parties.
There were no incumbents on the ballot in District 6, as current supervisor Ed Rastovski opted not to run for reelection. As a result, there will be a new face on the county board after the November election. The Republican candidate in the lead at this time is Tom Hrdlicka of Wahoo with 199 votes. He has a slim lead over Deborah Wehling-Wilcox of Wahoo with 193 votes. In third place is Ken Stuchlik of Wahoo with 134 votes. The winner of the Republican nomination will face Democrat Kyle Morgan in the November General Election.
Voters in Mead said yes to keno by a nearly five-to-one margin. A total of 97 voters said yes to a lottery, which translates into allowing keno in a new bar that is opening later this summer in the village. Eighteen voters cast a vote against the measure.
Waverly voters gave their approval for a bond issue to build an aquatic center and a half-cent sales tax increase to pay for the bond. In the bond issue vote, 541 voters said yes while 368 darkened the “no” oval. The sales tax ballot question garnered 494 yes votes with 414 voters saying no.
Voters in the village of Davey said yes to a sales tax increase by a large margin, with 31 voters casting their ballot in favor and 12 against.
All results are unofficial at this time. Official results will be released by the county election commissioners at a later date.
