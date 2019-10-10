Tuesday, Oct. 1
6:12 a.m. Officer requested an ambulance in the 900 block of North Sycamore Street.
8:43 a.m. Officer responded to report of a barking dog in the 1000 block of Westdale Lane.
9:27 a.m. Officer presented program in the 200 block of South Linden Street.
11:29 a.m. Officer responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Fifth Street.
11:58 a.m. Officer responded to reports of a dog bite in the 1700 block of North Linden Street.
5:50 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Seventh Street.
6:45 p.m. Officer responded to report of a dog-at-large in the 100 block of North Elm Street.
7:19 p.m. Officer responded to a domestic incident in the 1500 block of North Linden Street.
10:47 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Ninth Street.
11:07 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Ninth Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
4 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforcement.
5:38 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
6:13 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Sixth Street.
6:35 a.m. Officer received information.
8:20 a.m. Officer assisted a motorist.
9:00 a.m. Officer received found property in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
10:51 a.m. Officer assisted Health and Human Services.
11:40 a.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
12:08 p.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 1700 block of North Chestnut Street.
5:59 p.m. Officer assisted Health and Human Services.
7:53 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 77.
10:30 p.m. Officer assisted a motorist.
11:39 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on 12th Street.
Thursday, Oct. 3
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforcement.
9:09 a.m. Officer presented program in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
11:20 a.m. Officer received information.
1:18 p.m. Officer responded to reports of fraud in the 400 block of North Linden Street.
1:45 p.m. Officer presented program in the 2200 block of North Locust Street.
2:59 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual on Seventh Street.
3:53 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on 15th Street.
Friday, Oct. 4
5:57 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual on North Chestnut Street.
6:05 a.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 100 block of East 10th Street.
7:41 a.m. Officer provided traffic control on First Street.
12:15 p.m. Officer provided traffic control in the 200 block of Second Street.
4:14 p.m. Officer was dispatched to an accident with property damage on Elm Street.
Saturday, Oct. 5
6:06 a.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 100 block of Fifth Street.
10:37 a.m. Officer responded to report of a dog-at-large in the 1700 block of North Linden Street.
1:23 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 1700 block of North Linden Street.
3:25 p.m. Officer requested an ambulance in the 1200 block of North Hackberry Street.
6:02 p.m. Officer assisted Wahoo Rescue in the 1400 block of North Beech Street.
7:51 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on 15th Street.
8:16 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
10:26 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Old Highway 77.
10:36 p.m. Officer performed a welfare check in the 700 block of North Linden Street.
11:36 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Ninth Street.
Sunday, Oct. 6
1:14 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual on the 2000 block of North Hackberry Street.
2:03 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual on Highway 77.
2:03 p.m. Officer responded to report of a dog-at-large in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
11:36 p.m. Officer responded to report of theft in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
