ASHLAND – One woman died in a fire at an apartment complex in Ashland Tuesday morning.
The Saunders County Attorney's office reported that Jeannette E. Morley, 69, died at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln.
Ashland Fire Chief Mike Meyer reported that the fire was located in one apartment atthe Ashland Heights apartment complex, located at 1921 Silver Street, Ashland.
The call went out at 5:15 a.m. Departments from Ashland, Greenwood, Mead and Yutan responded.
The majority of the fire was contained to one apartment, but heat damage was reported on the second floor of the building. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.
An autopsy has been ordered.
