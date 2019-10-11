ASHLAND – The Saunders County Christian Women’s Connection will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland.
The guest speaker, Anita Agers-Brooks of Steelville Mo., is an international speaker and award-winning author. She will share “Living Out Your Abundant Purpose.”
Items for the Fall Silent Auction, including baked goods, will be available to purchase. Bring donated items for the auction that day. Proceeds go to Stonecroft Missions.
Lunch will be catered by Lisa Book of Ashland for an all-inclusive cost of $10. For reservations call Barb Hart in Wahoo at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein in Ashland at 402-480-3346. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification at no extra cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.