ASHLAND – After carefully crafting their tales, a local artist gave the winners of the Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School’s Young Authors Contest a few pointers on how to illustrate their stories.
Artist Kim Cooper of Cooper’s Studio and Gallery in Ashland told the assembled youth and their parents and family members on Feb. 19 that he had illustrated several books during his career. He showed examples of his work and the original sketches he drew.
Cooper was an art teacher at Omaha North High School. He won the Alice Buffet Outstanding Teacher Award in 2009. He is now retired and works at his gallery in downtown Ashland.
The Young Authors program has a long tradition at AGES, said Diane Starns, kindergarten teacher who is in charge of the program.
She said it began as part of a state-wide program to improve writing skills. When the state ended the program, the school district opted to keep it going.
“Young Authors was designed to support and celebrate writing,” Starns said.
Winners were named in each classroom, and three building winners were also announced. They are Carter Perillo, Kipton Laughlin and Vanity Laughlin. The building winners were chosen by the fourth/fifth grade student council.
The building winners’ stories are published below.
Lost Puppy
By Carter Perillo
One day I went outside into the beautiful forest but it was a little dark. Then I found a lost puppy and he was missing his mom. It came out of the forest so his mom is in the forest somewhere. We went into the forest and it was a long walk. I felt like we were going in circles but then we found his brother and they could talk to me. We were very tired so we took a little nap. Since we were so tired we slept for a long time. Then we woke up and we saw the sunset. It was beautiful and it had all the colors of the rainbow. My favorite color on the rainbow was green and the puppies favorite color is blue. Their mom’s favorite color was sparkle purple and they really missed her. I said that we would find her a little bit later. We heard a barking sound. We followed the sound and the puppies said that I think that’s our mom. The closer we got the sound got louder so we found her and she was surrounded by wolves. We fought the wolves. Then we found their home. They also had a ball we played with but then I had to go home. We had so much fun!
The One Eyed One Horned Flying Purple People Eater
By Kiptyn Laughlin
There once lived a boy named Carlos who lived in a town with a legend in its hands. The legend was the one eyed one horned flying purple people eater. He had no idea why it was such a big legend in his town. It only ate people that were purple. Then he had an idea. Everyone said that it lived in the mountains in a cave. He was going to make proof that it was just a myth. His parents didn’t know what to say. Then his Dad spoke up, “I think it is a good idea but you are going to have to take a lot of supplies and food and a lot of water.” Then his Mom said that maybe his older brother should go with him to the mountains, and his Dad agreed.
Seriously, my brother is the most annoying thing on Earth. Why can’t I go by myself? I am old enough and more responsible than him. Well that is true but it doesn’t matter. You need company and it is more fun with someone beside you when you are lonely. What if you fall off a cliff, would you have any help to get up? But.... No buts your brother is going with you or you are not going at all. End of sentence. So are you going with your brother or are you going to stay home? Fine I will go. Okay well you better pack because you are going to go to the mountains tomorrow. Well get going or you are not going. GO:GO:GO!
Okay okay Dad you don’t have to yell. Marchelle we are going to the mountains to take a pic of the, One Eyed One Horned Flying Purple People Eater. But I didn’t want to go. Told ya he wouldn’t want to go. Wait I want to go now! HA! He didn’t want to go ha. Be quiet. Don’t talk to me like that young sir. Whatever. Get packing now….
Next day…. Marchelle come on we have to go now or never. COMING! You don’t have to yell. Come on. Or I’m leaving. Coming Coming! Just had to get my stuff ready for the trip. Come we have to leave right now before the town’s people wake up. Marchelle where are you? Up here in front of you. Slow down! You said to go faster so I went faster. Well slow down we just have to go until the town’s people wake up. Then come on. We have to go! So they went off up to the mountains and the woods. When are we going to stop for lunch? Dude, we just had breakfast. Wait we did? Yeah look behind us. The town is right there. Sorry it just felt a little longer. Yeah. Well we don’t have all day. We have to get to the cave at the top of the mountain. So come on. I told Mom this wasn’t going to work. I thought. Let’s go! Coming coming….
When we were at the top of the mountain, we were looking for the cave when we heard a loud noise. Let’s go, it’s getting cold. We need to find shelter. Come on Marchelle. Marchelle where are you? BOOO!!!! Scared you. That was not funny at all. I’m telling Mom. But first we need to find the monster. Wait I think I see the cave so come on we have to go quickly. When they got there they went in and set up camp. We had sleeping bags, water, and food. We were all ready so we went to explore in the back of the cave. When we were about 100 feet away from camp, we heard a loud groan groooooooooooooooaaaan!!!! I think there’s something back there. Ya think. Well I think we should go back. If you’re scared, then go home. Nevermind. Come on let’s see what’s back here. Then they heard it again groooooooooaann!! But this time they just couldn’t stand it so they ran and hid under their sleeping bag.
Then Carlos peeked and saw something big that was purple and had one eye. But he looked really friendly. Hey, do you want any food? Sure, do you have any worms? I do, here you go. Thanks. So can you come down to the village because I was kind of trying to show that you are not real, but you are so can you come? Sure.
So Carlos and his brother and the One Eyed One Horned Flying Purple People eater went back down to the town. When they got to the woods, they heard a low moan, and the monster moaned back. Is that your family? Yes, he moaned. You can go because we don’t need to prove it. Go live a happy life with your family. Thank you and bye, the monster moaned. So they went back to the village and told them what they saw and they lived happily ever after.
The End
SunRose
By Vanity Laughlin
The light is shining through the trees. Dancing on my skin as I make my way through the woods. I can only imagine what that feels like. My name is Rose Price. I have a disease called Xeroderma Pigmentosum, most people usually refer to it as XP. It is where if I were to go outside when the sun is still up, I would most likely die in less than two days. Due to my skin sensitivity to sun. I am turning 17 today, and I have the same wish that I wish every year.
I wake up from my too good to be true dream. Seeing the light streams glisten through my window but not feeling anything. My dad bought these windows that allow the light to be seen through it but doesn’t really come through. It just makes me feel better about never even feeling the sun on my skin. What makes this day even worse is that I have to go to the doctor today. It is usually everyday that I go but sometimes they think I’ll be fine for a few days but that has only happened twice in the seventeen years I have been alive.
As we drive through our neighborhood, I hide myself from the girls walking on the street. The same girls that call me vampire girl and Dracula. My dad glances at them giving me a look. In about 15 minutes we arrive there. Looking at it’s vast, open looking platform. The two worst things about hospitals is the smell, and the sense that you know many people have died here. I used to dread walking through these halls with the people crying and the noise of beeping when someone is about to take their last breath. But now I feel like one of them like I belong there. We walk past the rooms marked in the 200 heading up to my room where they check if I am all good and I can go home. One of the rooms holds a young girl in a chair sleeping and a mother crying quietly over the girl holding her hand. I wince and look down at my feet as the mother looks up at me.
When we arrive, my doctor, Dr. Montgomery is sitting in a chair holding a paper clip board. She smiles as she looks up at me.
“Rose, Happy birthday sweetheart!”
“Thanks” I say looking down where my eyes have been all day.
“Are you feeling ok today?”
“Yeah” I mumble back.
“Ok then we will just check some things and then you can go home and celebrate your birthday!” I don’t answer giving her the queue just to get it over with. She motions me to sit down. I do as I’m told and just take a small nap while she gets to work.
While we drive home I can’t wait to open my present from my father. He always gets me the best things! Last year he got us tickets to a Taylor Swift concert! Of course it was at night, but my dad says that the experience is quite the same. When we enter the garage I jump out of the car before the engine is even off. I run through the door and plop down on the couch in front of my present. In a bit my dad traces my steps and sits by me, nodding. Getting the que I grab the present eagerly. When I rip the last layer off all I see is a not, I start reading the note to figure out where I’m going. I read and read and I am out of breath by the results.
Dear Rose,
You are my sunshine I wouldn’t be able to live without you. And while I love you so much, I know you need some time with yourself to explore your new age abilities. You are on your way to a camp for a week! It is a night camp so I will have a doctor take you there every night for a week. Love you to the moon and back. Love, Dad
I swear I screamed louder than when dynamite blew through a canyon. I throw my arms around my dad’s neck still screaming, and probably making him deaf.
“You leave tomorrow, so get packed.” He says smiling like he won the Nobel Prize.
“I love you!” I scream as I break away from him and bolt up the steps. I grab things from my dresser and throw them in my suitcase. I slam my suitcase shut, not succeeding I jump on it and it gives in. Clicking it closed before it pops open again. I put it in the corner of my room and flopped on my bed. I wonder if everyone will like me? I wonder if they think I am a freak with my pale skin and dark brown hair and olive eyes? I wonder if I will make my first real friend? Questions come to my head like data coming in from a mad scientist. They just keep coming.
I wake up in the middle of the night. I must have accidentally fallen asleep around 6:00! I look at the clock, and that proves my point. It is 3:00 in the morning. I walk into my bathroom to get some melatonin, squinting as I turn on the light. I grab it out of my droor pop it in my mouth and walk out, flipping the switch again. Soon after that I fall into a deep sleep. Dreaming the same thing I have for the last 17 years.
I wake up, slowly opening my eyes to a bit of daylight and the beeping that echoes through my plain room. Remembering the events of yesterday I jump up and get ready. I never have had to worry about what to wear. I literally have no idea what is in “trend” around this time. All of my clothes are black leggings, plain multi colored shirts, and white and black sweatshirts. I decide on my favorite white sweatshirt and black leggings with pockets that I can slip my phone into. I only have black and white shoes. Well I do have a pink pear that I got from my grandma. But in the end I chose my white, flat, vintage shoes. I run down the steps and into the garage.
I have never really ridden in our car, but it also has those special windows. The ride will take us until dark to get there. I will be in a car from 9:00 in the morning to 8:00 at night. I think it’s in colorado but i’m too excited to even care. My dad is already waiting in the car. With a smile bigger than mount rushmore! I jump in the front seat, feeling the cushions bounce as I land. When we get to the pine trees I can tell we are near. I never thought that the woods could look creepy. In all of my dreams I have seen daylight and creatures scurrying around. All I see now is the dark road ahead.
When we get there I get out and look at the camps small cabin houses. A girl bursts out of the door, trailed by 5 other girls.
“You must be our 6th roomie!” the girl exclaims smiling a big broad confident smile.
“Yeah I guess so” we stand there silent for a few seconds. And then my dad starts toward the cabin with the suitcase bumping on the rocks beside him. I trail behind him, glancing at the girls that follow behind me. As we enter the cabin I look along the side of the cabin. It has bare walls and 6 beds in it, one pink, one blue, one purple, one grey, one gold, and one that is also as bare as the walls. My bed for the next week. I turn back to face my dad, this would be the first time I would be more than 3 miles away from my father. I have been in the same house with the same habits for as long and I have lived.
“Be safe and write to me at least once! I love you.” He says smiling a happy and sad smile.
“I will, love you too.” I say giving him the best I am happy, that is all I want, I will be fine type of smile. He nods at me as he closes the door and heads to the car. I am actually alone with 4 other girls and they are about to be my best friends.
“Hi I am Joslyn!” says the girl that most likely owns the pink bed. “And this is Maria, Jessie, Gwen, and Elise”
“Hi, I am Rose” I say as I start to unpack my yellow comforter. The girls come around me and hug me! I surprise myself by hugging them back!
“Tonight we have big plans to celebrate” The girl winks at me.
“Like what?” I ask trying to sound very intrigued and not stupid. Like I know really but I am trying to be cool, even though I really don’t. I just saw it happen like this on my favorite tv show, The Fosters, DUH.
“Like Truth or Dare, Never Have I Ever, and we will most likely first go meet the other cabins! I am especially excited for the boys!” She says with a confident mysterious smile from under her hand as she applies more mascara. I just copy the same smile and turn to the other girls that have been quiet the whole time. Ella has red hair and beautiful pale skin, Jade has blonde hair and pretty blue eyes, Malinda has dark skin, probably Mexican, and very pretty dark eyes, Adelyn has almond brown eyes, pale brown hair paler tannish skin. They look different from me, I have big brown eyes, dark brown hair and pale white skin. I really do look like a vampire.
The girls pull me out into the forest, apparently to where the other cabins are meeting us. As we get to the middle of the forest I get jittery as I hear the noises of the 16 and 17 year olds doing things that I don’t understand. But I bet this will be a fun night! We go around and play some games that the councils set up. I meet a few new people that I know I know I will hit this week off with. I also met all my bunkmates boyfriends. I never saw the purpose of having a boyfriend. Why don’t you just be friends and then get really close and become married over the years once you know it is right? Well I can not say that really. I don’t have the right.
When we get to the lake I freeze. I don’t know how to swim! Do they expect me to swim? I mean they told me to bring a bathing suit, but was it only for a hot tub? Or am I seriously about to swim in a lake with people I just met. I breathe to help myself calm down. I will just have a quick swim, I tell myself as I follow the girls deeper into the lake.
“What’s wrong, Rose?” Jade asks looking concerned, noticing I have fallen behind a little.
“Nothing” I say, taking a big step deeper into the lake to reassure her that I am ok. When I get deep enough to where I have to swim I find out that I am actually pretty good at it! Everyone else is being stupid and frolicking around, and so am I.
A little past 1:00 everyone starts to clear out. I trail behind the 5 girls in front of me, in a haze. Have never been so tired that my eyelids feel like they are being weighed down. When we get to the campsite I wobble to the door carrying my towel and lake needs. When we get inside I flop onto the bed and fall into a deep sleep without a worry.
When I wake up I feel the sun through the curtains. Wait What!?!?! Oh no! They don’t have special windows! I feel like my body is compressing into a tiny shell. I get up and run to my phone in the corner of the room on the side table. 63 messages! From my dad from my doctor that was supposed to come and get me. She had to cancel! What doctor tells someone they had to cancel at 2 am! I hear a ruffle come from the other side of the room, someone is awake. It’s Malinda! She moves toward the window not even noticing me, well I am technically hiding in a corner. My heart stops as I realize what she is about to do. Open the curtains, and she does before I can stop her. My heart stops. And starts again.
I wake up to the noise of beeping. I am in my room, my beautiful white room. Gee, I didn’t notice how much I missed it. My dad is asleep in a corner of the room on a chair, bent in multiple uncomfortable ways. I feel groggy and almost dead. My dad’s eyes flutter open, his eyelashes lifting from his upper cheekbone.
“Alecia?” He says, and he sounds groggy too. And looks a little dead. Just then the tears come, I know I am going to die. But I just have to ask.
“Dad, am I gonna die?” His whole face darkens. I know I said the wrong thing.
“Please, please don’t talk like that.” I can tell he’s fighting not to cry.
“I know Dad, I know.” I am falling, well starting to. I am going away. That is one thing I failed to do. Then I get that feeling again. That feeling that I am being compressed into a tiny whole, getting smaller, and it hurts. And then a second later I am trying hard to breath. The world is moving without me, moving on and I am left alone in a deep dark hole. I have to accept this, that I am dying, slowly but surely. Wait! No I have so many questions! How long did I survive until this? Will my dad make it without me? I hear beeping, crying, everything goes senseless, and then my heart truly stops.
I have learned that life is full of risks. But are we willing to take them? Are we ready for the consequences, or are we clueless? Will we live or die? It is your choice. Do it or not.
