KEARNEY – The Yutan High School marching band received third place in Class C at the Sept. 21 2019 UNK Band Day Parade competition. Twenty-three Nebraska bands marched in the University of Nebraska at Kearney parade, which celebrated its 61st year. In Class C, first place went to Ravenna, followed by Amherst in second place.
Don't Miss Out! Keep up with your local community news and sports and go to Vala's on us!
Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.