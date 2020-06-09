ASHLAND – Allyn F. “Pete” Laune, 86, of Ashland passed away June 7, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born July 16, 1933 in Deshler, to Charles and Mary (Graul) Laune. Pete graduated from Ashland High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War beginning on June 24, 1953 and was honorably discharge on May 7, 1955. Pete owned and operated Laune TV and Appliances in Ashland for many years. He was united in marriage on April 14, 1977 to Gladys Eggers at Lincoln General Hospital. The two also owned and operated Ashland’s first health club and spa while operating a daycare.
Pete was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and former member of the American Legion Post 129. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fixing appliances and anything broken.
Pete is survived by his children, Janet (Doyle) McIntosh of North Platte, Debra (Royce) White of Spanaway, Wash., John (Judy) Anderson of Monroe, La., Gerry (Christine) Anderson of Ashland; special granddaughter, Allisa Morales of Lincoln; 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and a sister, Joy Vanderpool.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Laune; wife, Gladys Laune; daughter, Linda Jo Mueller; granddaughter, Trina Briones; great-grandson, Brett Torres; siblings, Charlene Box, Mary Lou Moss, Charles “Roger” Laune and Dean Laune.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary
Interment with military honors will be at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
