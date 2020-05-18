ASHLAND – Arlo William Remmen, 80, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by great-grandchildren, Nicholas McDowell and Rylee Humphrey.
He is survived by children, Barbara Remmen, Arlo Remmen II and Cynthia Rea; special friend, Betty Fitzhugh; 12 grandkids and 29 great-grandkids.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
