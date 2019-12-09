ASHLAND – Beth L. Robertson, 88, of Ashland, entered into rest on Dec. 8, 2019 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. She was born Dec. 12, 1930 in Ashland to Adelbert and Mary (Doggett) Stanley. Beth graduated from Ashland High School in 1948. On May 26, 1948, she was married to Burke Robertson in Lincoln.
Beth and her husband Burke owned and operated Robertson Auto for many years. Beth was the bookkeeper and the parts runner. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Ashland.
She is survived by daughters, Merrie (Leon) Hansen and Charlotte (Kelly) Starkey; grandchildren, Matthew Starkey, Scott Robertson, Michael Starkey, Bill (Kelly) Robertson, Kristina (Caleb) Whisenhunt; Daniel Hansen, Tony (Laurie) Robertson, Keith (Lisa) Hansen and T.J. Robertson; 10 great-grandchildren; cousins, Del (Grace) Starns, Doris Johnson, Linda Luhr and Bill Scott; family friend, Kathy Robertson.
She was preceded in death by husband, Burke Robertson; son, Jim Robertson and parents, Adelbert and Mary Stanley.
Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland. Pastor Bob Schofield will be officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland.
Memorials may be sent to First Christian Church or Ashland Dog Pound Foundation.
