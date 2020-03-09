ASHLAND – Bonnie Lou Jurgensen, 83, of Ashland, entered into rest on March 5, 2020 at Ashland Care Center in Ashland. She was born Aug. 29, 1936 in Wahoo, to Richard and Marjorie (Moline) Williams. Bonnie graduated from Ashland High School. On March 27, 1955, Bonnie married Keith Jurgensen and they lived near Wann and raised their three children, Steve, Pam and Chuck.
Bonnie was an active member of the Wann Christian Church and Ladies Aide for many years. She worked part-time at Miller’s Café until it closed. Bonnie attended the United Methodist Church after moving to Ashland where she participated in the women’s bible study. She volunteered many years at the Blood Mobile and helped with elections. Bonnie made many quilts for donation and for her niece’s and nephew’s weddings. She enjoyed her iris garden and roses.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Keith Jurgensen; children, Steve (Deborah) Jurgensen of Ashland, Pam (Rick) Gustafson of Malmo and Chuck Jurgensen of Ashland; grandchildren, Dustin Jurgensen, Tyler Jurgensen, Christoffer (fiancé, Jaime Garner) Gustafson and Lacee (Brent Banghart) Gustafson; brothers, Wayne (Lorine) Williams of Ashland and Rodney (Audrey) Williams of Ithaca; sister-in-law, Maxine Jurgensen; brother-in-law, Harold Jurgensen; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marjorie Williams; sister, Rita Williams; parents-in-law, Art and Minnie Jurgensen; brothers-in-law, Jess Johnson and Denny Odorisio; sisters-in-law, Darlene Odorisio and Lucy Jurgensen.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland. Officiant will be Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman.
Visitation will be Monday, March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
She will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the Ashland United Methodist Church or Ashland Fire and Rescue.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
