Boyd “Bo” James Hill

ISABELLA, Mo. – Boyd James Hill, 29 years, 10 months, 4 days, of Isabella, Mo. passed away on June 9, 2020 at Thornfield, Mo. in Ozark County from an auto accident on Z Highway by the steel track.
Bo was born Aug. 5, 1990 in Mansfield, Mo. to William Thomas and Vicki Lea (Wichman) Hill.
On May 26, 2012 Bo and Amanda Lakey were united in marriage at the Ava Roadside Park and were blessed with three children, Jaiden, James, and Jaxson.
Bo was a logger/tree trimmer and was so much more than that. He loved working with his hands. He worked with his brothers, William and Brian Hill. His number one enjoyment was motorcycles. Bo loved to fish, hunt, picking morel mushrooms and most of all being with his family. His family was always first, always. Bo lived his life to the fullest and was the brightest star.
Bo was preceded in death by his great-aunt, Patsy Shafer; his grandmother, Frances Keen; a great-grandmother, Margaret Scott and a great uncle, Eddie Scott.
Bo is survived by his wife, Amanda; children, Jaiden, James and Jaxson; mother, Vicki Hill; father, William Hill; brothers, William (Kristina) Hill, Brian Hill, and Ulysses Brummel; great-uncle, Clifford Shafer; step grandfather, Troy Keen and numerous relatives and many, many friends.
Cremation services for Bo are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo. A celebration of his life will be at a later date and time by the family.
Memorials may be made to Century Bank of the Ozarks in Gainesville, Mo. in Bo’s name to help with their children’s future.
Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.