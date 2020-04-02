ASHLAND – Charles F. Vinson, 90, of Ashland passed away March 28, 2020 at the Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. He was born Nov. 15, 1929 in Greenwood, to Richard and Matilda (Dougherty) Vinson. Charles graduated from Waverly High School in 1947. He entered into the U.S. Air Force on March 1, 1951 and was honorably discharged on Nov. 20, 1952. Charles farmed for most of his life and he also worked for Dorsey Laboratories for 23 years. He was united in marriage on July 26, 1998 to Ruth (Sotham) Eggerling at the American Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
Charles was a member of Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, member of the Shriners, a Mason and a member of the Model A Club. He enjoyed attending car shows, working on and restoring old Model A’s.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Vinson; children, Mark Vinson and Susan (Truman) Tate; step-children, Dennis (Melissa) Eggerling and Diane (Bill) Schumacher; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Matilda Vinson.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, Greenwood at a later date.
There will be a private interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Marcy Mortuary in care of the family for future designations.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
