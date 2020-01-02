BRAINARD – Charlotte A. (Swanda) Greguras, 78, of Brainard, entered into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Villa and Court in David City. She was born Feb. 19, 1941 in Prague, to Anton and Elinor (Woita) Egr. She graduated from Brainard High School in 1959 and also graduated from beauty college in Lincoln.
Charlotte was united in marriage to William (Bill) Swanda on Oct. 21, 1961. From this union two daughters were born, Mary and Kaye. Bill and Charlotte were married for 37 years before Bill died in 1998.
Charlotte, along with her first husband Bill, owned and operated CB Bar in Brainard. Prior employment included working as a licensed beautician, working for David City Manufacturing and St. Joseph’s Villa.
On Nov. 29, 2002, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Charlotte married Clarence Greguras. Charlotte enjoyed traveling with Clarence, attending grandchildren’s activities, sewing, cooking, cleaning and caring for others. She loved spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she taught CCD classes and was a member of the PCCW. She was also a past chair and member of the East Butler Alumni Association.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 17 years, Clarence Greguras of Brainard; daughters, Mary (Thomas) Dobesh of David City, Kaye (James) Nichols of Columbia, Tenn.; step-sons, Robert Greguras of Ketchikan, Alaska, Gary Greguras of Singapore; grandchildren, Megan and Alex Beckman, Anthony, Christopher and Benjamin Nichols; siblings, Dave (Linda) Egr and Mary Lee Hain and sisters-in-law, Mary (Sam) Smith, Cathy and Emily Greguras.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Elinor Egr; first husband, William (Bill) Swanda; grandson, Jeremy Beckman; mothers-in-law, Mary Swanda and Marie Greguras and brothers-in-law, Bill and Ed Greguras.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Jan. 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. The Rev. Steven Snitily will be celebrant.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. all at the church.
Interment will be at New Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery
Memorials have been established to Brainard American Legion Post 273.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences
Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
