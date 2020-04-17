ASHLAND – Clarence Leroy Schamp, 80, passed away April 10, 2020. He was born March 10, 1940 in Ericson to Lawrence and Mildred (Kiehl) Schamp. He graduated from Riverton Public School in Riverton and in 1959, met Judi Parker in Ashland. Clarence and Judi were married Sept. 17, 1960. Four children were born to this union, Rusty; Kristi; Michael, who died at birth and Andy.
Clarence worked heavy equipment on construction projects in many areas of Nebraska, including the building of the Red Willow Dam near McCook and O Street in Lincoln. Over the years he also operated a turkey farm and a sawmill in Milo, Mo., worked for Freddie Kolb as an auctioneer and farm manager in Franklin, was foreman of city maintenance in Ashland and loader operator for Western Sand and Gravel in Ashland as well as operating Schamp Auction Service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judi; son, Michael; twin brother, Claire; parents, Lawrence and Mildred and sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Dewayne Elliott.
He is survived by children, Rusty Schamp of Stephens, Ark., daughter, Kristi (Brian) Smith of Ashland, son, Andy (Kellie) Schamp of Midwest City, Okla. and Stephanie (Barrett) Jensen of Mason City; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen (David) Harrifeld of Hastings; brother, Malvin (Honeybess) Schamp of Smith Center, Kan. and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date at the United Methodist Church in Ashland.
Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials of the donor’s choice or to the family for future designations.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
