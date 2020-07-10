ASHLAND – Detta Mae Chapman, 85, of Ashland, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. She was born Sept. 2, 1934 in Trenton to Ross and Josephine (Berger) Hawkins. Detta graduated from high school in Trenton and then taught country school for one year in a one room school house.
On Aug. 1, 1953, Detta was united in marriage to Thomas Chapman at St. James Catholic Church in Trenton. She worked several retail jobs through the years and she worked at Washington County Bank in Blair for about 10 years. Detta also taught kindergarten in England while Thomas was stationed there.
She always enjoyed her grandsons and her great-grandchildren. Detta was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Chapman; sister, Delores Porter and brother, Don Hawkins.
She is survived by sons, Don (Tracy) Chapman of St. Peters, Mo. and Sterling (Mary) Chapman of Murdock; grandchildren, Chad (Stacie) Chapman, Ross (Angela) Chapman, Kyle Chapman, Nick (Whitney) Chapman, Matt Masonbrink and Clay (Jaclyn) Chapman; great-grandchildren, Rocco, Kaia, Nolan, Burke, Emmett, Audrina, Paisley, Cruz, Abby and Waylon; sister, Dottie (Jeff) Hoffman of Beatrice; brother, Dwayne “Duke” (Jean) Hawkins of Melbourne, Ill. many other family members and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 13 at 11 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. Rosary at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St. Ashland. The celebrant will be the Rev. William Holoubek.
The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.
Interment will be at St. James Cemetery, Trenton.
Memorials can be made in care of the family for future designation.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
