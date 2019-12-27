ASHLAND – Doris F. Johnson, 87, of Ashland, entered into rest on Dec. 25, at the Ashland Care Center in Ashland. She was born March 30, 1932 in Omaha to Harry L. and Velma Ray Fern (Zirkel) Johnson. Doris was a lifelong resident of Ashland and she worked for many years as a custodian at Ashland-Greenwood Schools.
She is survived by cousins and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a graveside service, Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Ashland Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday Dec. 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
