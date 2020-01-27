ASHLAND – Dorothy E. Herring, 79, of Ashland passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Lincoln surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 27, 1940 in Weeping Water, to Enos and Lena (Opp) Plunkett. She graduated from Weeping Water High School in 1958. She retired from Flying J Travel Center as a waitress.
Dorothy enjoyed sewing, watching detective crime shows and sports, especially Nebraska Football. She loved her cats and being with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Ellen (Joel Fulk) Hill of Lincoln, Doris (Tim) Deleski of Ashland, Gene (Courtney) Herring of Little Rock, Ark.; grandsons, Cody Hill and Chase Herring; siblings, Arthur (Jolene), Lenora, Katherine, and George (Sandra).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Herring; brother, Donnie and companion, Duane Tigges.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary.
There is a celebration of life, Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary with Chaplain Jerry Albright officiating.
There will be a private interment at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to the Ashland Dog Pound.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.