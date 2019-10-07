Eldora (Dody) Bergstrom
SOUTH BEND – Eldora (Dody) Bergstrom was born on June 15, 1936 in Sherwood, N.Y. to Inez (Gilliland) and Lawrence Fausnaugh. She passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home in South Bend, at the age of 83 years, 3 months and 16 days.
Dody is survived by her husband, Jerry Bergstrom; children, Kenneth (Nikki Lee) Christian, Cary (Stephanie) Christian, Joseph (Mary) Bergstrom, Lori (Mark) Crocker; grandchildren, Michael Christian, Jadyn Jorgensen, MacKenzie Christian, Cole Christian, Robby Schroeder, Allison Schroeder, Kyle Spencer, Tyler Bergstrom, Amanda Bergstrom, Kelly Radford, and Christian McCann; great-grandchildren, Murphy Christian, Ryker Studey, Olivia Schroeder, Elaine Schroeder, Amelia Schroeder and many special friends.
There will be no visitation due to cremation.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland.
Burial will be at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com.
