ASHLAND – Evelyn J. Vest, 94, of Ashland, passed away Dec. 15, 2019 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. She was born Sept. 17, 1925 in Osawatomie, Kan. to Arthur “Barr” and Mildred (Wilkenson) Reynolds. She attended school in Osawatomie, Kan. In 1949, Evelyn was united in marriage to George Vest. From this union seven children were born. She retired from Harold’s grocery store which later became No Frills Supermarket as a butcher assistant.
She was a lifelong member of Ashland VFW 9776 Post Auxiliary, Ladies Club and the Garden Club.
Evelyn enjoyed shopping and decorating for the holidays and her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She also loved dolls. You could find a doll in every room of her home.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Marshall) Vest-Prichard of Lincoln, Ralph (Sally) Vest of San Diego, Calif., Gary (Becky) Vest of San Diego, Calif., and George Vest Jr. of Lakewood, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Ann Vest of Ashland; grandchildren, Tina, Tammy, Tracy, Michael, Angie, Amanda, Max, Dennis, Stacy, Brian, Shawn, Cody, Jeff, Tonya, Jenny and Chris; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Vest; daughter, Reva Vest; sons, Dennis Richardson and Charles Vest; brother, Dale; sister, Helen and parents, Arthur and Mildred Reynolds.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
There will be a graveside service Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery. Dr. Jeff Thurman will officiate.
In honor of Evelyn’s holiday spirit, her family request guests to wear festive Christmas attire.
Memorials have been established to Ashland VFW Post 9776.
