Evonne A. Brown

ASHLAND – Evonne Brown, 81, of Ashland, was called home to the Lord the morning of Nov. 24, 2019 surrounded by family in her home in Ashland. She was born in Gothenburg, to Louis and Mary Schwartz on Feb. 19, 1938.
After losing both parents at an early age, Evonne and her brother Laverne Schwartz, were raised by their grandmother Alti Kaiser and her uncle George Kaiser through the remainder of their school years. She graduated high school in May of 1956. In June of 1956 she married her husband Kenneth R. Brown and remained happily married for 63 years.
Evonne was known to be a quiet, calm, woman of God who loved her children and grandchildren. In her younger years, she and her husband enjoyed square dancing, fishing and camping. On any given day she could be found sitting in her chair drinking coffee and embroidering. She loved to work in the garden and can foods. She loved to bake bread for her family and go to garage sales to find good deals. Evonne took pride in her doll collection, tea pots and ceramics. She had a kind heart and gentle spirit.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Rochelle Brown and parents Louis and Mary Schwartz.
Survivors include husband Kenneth R. Brown; son Kenneth G. Brown and daughter-in-law Robyn Brown; grandchildren Gannon Clevenger, Gabriel Lange and Eli Brown; brother Laverne Schwartz and numerous other family members.
A memorial service to honor her life was held Nov. 30 in Gothenburg, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Jeff Cottingham officiated with Pastor Wilson Metz assisting.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to College of Saint Mary’s Mothers Living and Learning Program at 7000 Mercy Rd. Omaha, NE 68106.
Condolences may be sent to Ken Brown at 648 Elm St. Ashland.
