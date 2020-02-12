ASHLAND – Gerald R. “Bob” Brophy, 96, of Ashland, entered into rest on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Tabitha Good House in Lincoln.
He was born Sept. 30, 1923 in Lamar to Michael and Ruth (Hoggsett) Brophy. Bob attended high school in Roseland and he received a degree in aeronautical engineering from Emporia State. He served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp as a pilot for aerial photographer during World War II. On April 23, 1960, he was married to Loretta Mae Campbell in Seward.
Bob was a member of American Legion Post 129 and the Disabled American Veterans. One of his favorite hobbies was gardening.
He is survived by children, Bob (Maurine) Brophy Jr. of Arizona, Jerry (Marge) Kershner of Minden, Vaunda (Bill) Schwenck of Arizona and Jerry (Bonnie) Stotler of Kansas; step-children, Kenny (Marsha) Danner of Ashland, Dick (Wanda) Danner of Mississippi and Cindy White of Texas; 18 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Brophy of Cambridge; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carl (Karen) Campbell, Phyllis Johnson and Norma (Ryland) Giles; many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Brophy; parents, Michael and Ruth Brophy; and four brothers.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Pastor Bob Schofield will be officiating.
Military honors will be provided by U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 129.
He will be interred at Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.