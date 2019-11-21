ASHLAND – Gordon R. Greve, 74, of Ashland, passed away Nov. 19, 2019 at his home. He was born March 21, 1945 in Pender to Hans and Gyda (Burris) Greve. Gordon was united in marriage to Susan Kay Smith on Dec. 27, 1971 in Fremont.
Gordon worked for National Crane as an industrial engineer for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the Antietam House in Ashland. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Greve; children, Chris Greve of Ashland, Teresa (Ted) Scott of Grand Island, Kim (Jon) Schafer of Ashland, Jolene Overlease of Spalding, Michael (Lindsey) Greve of Lincoln and Gage Greve of Ashland; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Gyda Greve and son, Gregory Greve.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kim Schafer’s home, 238 N. 30th St., Ashland.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family.
