ASHLAND – Jeffrey “Jeff” Gene Steffen, 56, of Ashland, peacefully passed away at his home on April 14, 2020. He was born on Aug. 1, 1963 in Omaha, to Willard and Sondra (Anderson) Steffen. He attended Omaha Tech High School and worked for Omaha Neon Sign Company.
Jeff was happiest when fishing, riding his Harley, gardening, and just being home grilling. He also loved to take his dog Allie to the lake and out for car rides. He was always there to help his friends and family when needed and will be greatly missed by many.
Jeff is survived by his fiancé, Laurie Murray; children, Brian (Cassie) Murray, Rebecca Murray (Jared Bartek), Mathew Steffen, Katie Steffen and Nathan Steffen; grandchildren, Alaina and Vincent Bartek, Carter Price and Eleanor Murray; brother, Roger Steffen and sisters, Peggy Steffen and Barb Sutton.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sondra Jane Steffen and daughter, Brenda Gray.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
