ASHLAND – Jim “Big Jim” Boston, 82, of Ashland, entered into rest surrounded by his family on March 8, 2020 at his home in Ashland.
He was born June 22, 1937 in Fork Mountain, Tenn. to Floyd Sr. and Blanche (Hammons) Boston. When Jim was seven, his family moved to Walsenburg, Colo. and he attended school there. In 1955, following graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country until 1959 when he was honorably discharged. On Jan. 16, 1959, Jim was united in marriage to Marilyn Hauschild and from this union three children were born. Jim worked 34 years for Great Plains Service in Ashland until he retired.
During Jim’s journey of life he was a member of the Ashland Jaycees, American Legion Post 129 and First Christian Church where he was a deacon. He was a Cub Scout Master and a baseball coach for over 30 years. Jim received honors from the governor and was put in the hall of fame at the Legion Club. Bowling and golfing were some of Jim’s favorite hobbies. He traveled 13 years all over the states to bowl at nationals.
He is survived by wife of 61 years, Marilyn Boston; children, Jimmie Jr. (Liz) Boston of Glenwood, Iowa, Robin (Mark) Fosbender of Ashland and Timmie (friend, Renee) Boston of Omaha; grandchildren, Eric Fosbender, Travis Fosbender, Adam (Kristi) Boston, Anna Boston, Andrew Boston, Shelby Boston, Nicklos Boston, Emilee Boston; great-grandchildren, Braden, Harper Rose and Everleigh; sister, Gloria (John) Luther; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Boston and Delise Hauschild; brothers-in-law, Brad (Joyce) Buckingham, Monte (Debbie) Akers and Monte (Susie) Petersen; special nephew, Roy Boston and many more nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland. Pastor Bob Schofield will be officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday March 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be held at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post 129.
Memorials can be sent to First Christian Church, Ashland.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
